Chris Smalling finally set to join Roma in a €20 million deal

The Chris Smalling transfer to Roma saga is finally over as the two clubs have agreed a deal at the 11th hour.

The news was announced by The Athletic’s David Ornstein this evening.

‘This deal has been on/off in recent days by Roma have now reached an agreement with Man Utd to sign centre-back Chris Smalling. Fee is €15m + €5m in add-ons,’ Ornstein tweeted at 6.15pm.

With the Italian transfer window closing at 7pm UK time, there will now be a desperate rush to get the paperwork through in time and confirm the deal.

Smalling enjoyed a fantastic season on loan in the Eternal City in 2019/20 and the Italians have been trying to make the deal permanent since December 2019, when they started to negotiate with United.

Smalling and his family fell in love with the dolce vita and made it very clear they wanted to stay in Italy, but until today United did not waver on their €20 million (£18m) valuation – with Roma struggling to get above €12-€13 for the most part.

The €15 million plus €5 satisfies United’s demands and as such this can be seen as a successful negotiation by Ed Woodward and Matt Judge.

Smalling made 323 appearances for Manchester United since his 2010 move from Fulham. In that time, he scored 13 goals.

