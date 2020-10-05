Chris Smalling will lead the deadline day exodus from Manchester United

Diogo Dalot’s season-long loan move from Manchester United to AC Milan was officially confirmed yesterday, but with the international transfer window closing at 11pm UK time tonight, who else might be leaving?

There are still players on Manchester United’s books that are believed to be surplus to requirements and there is a sense around Old Trafford that business is still not done.

Almost certain to (finally) go is Chris Smalling. The painfully protracted transfer to Roma is expected to be concluded at €15 million (£13.5m) plus bonuses. According to calciomercato.com, United accepted the deal late last night.

‘The group of intermediaries led by Jozo Palac and the Roma delegation composed of Guido Fienga and the vice president Ryan Friedkin have closed the deal with Manchester United’, the outlet reports.

‘White smoke in the evening, with the English club accepting 15 million euros’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that a deal is close, noting that Smalling had once again asked United to let him leave.

AS Roma are now 'one step away' from signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United. Last details pending. Smalling asked again to #MUFC board to leave the club immediatly and to join AS Roma. 🟡🔴 @SkySport #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

There are no other strong rumours about exits as yet, but it is worth keeping an eye on a few players, one of which is Sergio Romano. The Argentinian is keen to leave, having lost his place as David de Gea’s backup keeper to Dean Henderson. The club would not stand in his way if any sort of reasonable offer came along and may even be willing to let him go on a free transfer.

Marcos Rojo will undoubtedly leave the club if any kind of offer comes in. His home club in Argentina, Estudiantes, want the player but United have been asking for a transfer fee in the region of £8-£10 million, which the lowly club simply cannot afford.

Any transfer fee of more than a couple of million in the current climate will be hard to secure for Rojo. Simply put, if the Red Devils drop their demands, they will offload Rojo but if they do not, he will remain a Manchester United player.

Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones do not appear to be going anywhere in this window. United have said they would only sell Lingard ‘at a premium’ – figures in excess of £30 million have been mooted – and it seems highly improbable that anyone would shell out that kind of cash for the 27-year-old at the moment.

Jones is believed to have undergone surgery and as such is simply not fit enough to pass a medical at the moment, so this would appear to be a non-starter.

The last potential leaver is Daniel James, but this would be dependent on United signing a winger first. If they do so, the club that is showing the most interest is Leeds United, who may be willing to pay £25 million for the Welshman or take him on loan, with United preferring the latter.

James famously was photographed with a Leeds shirt and had signed personal terms back in 2018 before United gazumped the Yorkshire club at the last minute.

