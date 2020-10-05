Manchester United have loan move for Ismaila Sarr rejected

Manchester United have reportedly begun intense negotiations for Ismaila Sarr as their desperate search for a right-winger continues.

The Watford star was said to be a potential target earlier in the summer transfer window but no real movement was made for him.

That decision was taken probably because Jadon Sancho was the priority but it appears Borussia Dortmund have won that battle.

Sarr would still be a quality signing but he’s certainly not who United fans would’ve wanted and that may make matters difficult for him should he arrive.

Nonetheless, there are issues that still need ironing out and fast as the transfer deadline ends soon.

Breaking | Intense negotiations currently ongoing between Manchester United & Watford over a deal for Ismaila Sarr. More follows. (TC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 5, 2020

There’s still no agreement between Manchester United and Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. Loan offered, #FCB want permanent move or nothing.#MUFC made an inquiry today morning also for Ismaila Sarr but Watford don’t want to sell him on loan – only permanent deal. Same problem. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

#mufc have had a loan plus option to buy for €45m rejected by Watford for Ismaïla Sarr. Watford want a €25m penalty included if the option to buy isn't activated #mulive [téléfoot chaine, @GFFN] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 5, 2020

Manchester United’s advantage is that they’re in the Premier League while Watford’s relegation last season would mean Sarr is likely pushing for the move.

A €25m penalty though seems a bit silly and it appears as though this deal will be a struggle given how notoriously difficult it is to buy from English clubs.

Due to the money involved in the Premier League and how players are often overrated, clubs are often forced to overpay to secure their signings when doing so locally.

