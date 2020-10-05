Marcus Rashford makes promise to fans after Tottenham loss

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has responded perfectly to the horrific defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, sending fans a much-needed message.

Supporters were obviously devastated by the 6-1 loss and couldn’t even begin to think about what went wrong.

United started the clash well, winning a penalty and converting to run into an early lead.

However, as if a sign of things to come, some shockingly amateurish defending saw Spurs equalise, and from there, things went from bad to worse.

The Red Devils would soon concede a second before seeing Anthony Martial sent off and the rest is history.

Rashford’s words won’t solve anything but it’s important to hear them nonetheless, particularly as fans felt the players don’t truly care about the club.

In fairness, it’s not the academy graduate’s loyalty or passion that’s being questioned but there is a need for him to do better.

Fans are expecting Rashford to kick on and reach new heights this campaign after an impressive year last season.

The versatile attacker is now 22 years old and has to start showing signs of him reaching his full potential which everyone can see is a top player.

Rashford’s struggled to find form since suffering a major injury last season but no one has looked good so far this campaign so he can be excused.

