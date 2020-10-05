Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemns Erik Lamela’s playacting

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had plenty to say about Erik Lamela after Tottenham Hotspur ran riot at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s men won 6-1 with Anthony Martial being sent off after a rather controversial moment.

The French talent had an altercation with Lamela but he was the only one to be given his marching orders, which infuriated supporters.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer took full responsibility for the defeat and called for his players to show more than they did at Old Trafford.

However, he couldn’t let the post-match interview end without making fun of Lamela who clearly made the most of the contact with Martial.

Solskjær on Erik Lamela: "He must be having an operation the boy, on his throat. If that was one of my players I'd hang him out to dry." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 4, 2020

Perhaps had Martial reacted as Lamela did then the latter would’ve faced a similar punishment and the situation would’ve been dealt with fairly.

The strange thing about it all is that it seemed as though VAR didn’t even want to consider looking at what happened and the referee didn’t go to the monitor either.

Had that happened then perhaps he would’ve felt a yellow card for both players would’ve been enough given how much it was all exaggerated.

Now Manchester United face an uphill task to get their season going and Solskjaer’s job is truly under pressure.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.