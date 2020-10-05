Patrice Evra emotional after shocking loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United great Patrice Evra was clearly emotional following the devastating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and he summed up how fans feel about the club perfectly.

The former full-back was on Sky Sports as a pundit and looked a broken man by the end of the fixture.

United played horribly and couldn’t find a single excuse for their performance if they tried with supporters absolutely disgusted with the display.

A bad loss is one thing but to lose without even fighting for a result is unacceptable to those who regularly fill Old Trafford.

Evra famously spoke about the incompetence of the club after a quiet summer and he’s hit the nail on the head once more.

Patrice Evra: "I don't promote violence, but many people need a good slap right now." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 4, 2020

Evra’s words are quite out of character but it is essentially how fans feel in the aftermath of the 6-1 loss.

There’s the feeling of a massive need for a shake-up as this kind of performance can never be repeated again.

Manchester United had already started the season poorly but the pressure wasn’t quite on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet.

However, the impact of such a loss was that the legendary Norwegian’s head was suddenly being called for and his job is now under threat.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.