Official: Manchester United wrap up Edinson Cavani deal

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Edinson Cavani, adding depth to a much-needed position in the squad.

The former PSG striker signs on a two-year deal that has a clause that could see either party break the contract next summer.

Obviously that would mean either United or Cavani are unhappy with their situation and it gives security to both sides.

The hope is that the experienced Uruguayan can challenge for a first-team place despite Anthony Martial being the regular option and so that both players can push each other to the limit.

Cavani should also help the development of his younger peers and is a better player than the on loan Odion Ighalo, whose deal runs out in January.

Cavani arrives with different expectations on his shoulders than Ighalo who had next to nothing when he came from China.

The Nigerian forward was never expected to be an absolute hit but did better than many expected before his form tailed off.

Cavani represents better quality and will be able to challenge Martial better, all while helping those around him improve as well.

With a clause in his contract, Manchester United will not be forced into a repeat scenario such as the one with Alexis Sanchez which was some fans’ concerns.

