Picture: Facundo Pellistri caught undergoing his medical ahead of move

Penarol star Facundo Pellistri has been pictured undergoing his medical after reports surfaced over a potential move to Manchester United.

The young winger suddenly popped up as a potential signing and it’s believed negotiations have gone well.

So well in fact that he’s completing a medical to wrap up his transfer to United in a summer when Jadon Sancho was meant to be brought in.

Pellistri offers a different kind of profile and the hope will be he can hit the ground running.

According to those who broke the news, he will be joining the first-team so supporters can expect him to make fairly regular appearances.

Facundo Pellistri undergoing his United medical in Uruguay. [men] pic.twitter.com/Bj9VWWaCna — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) October 5, 2020

At just 18 years of age, not a lot can be expected of Pellistri but unfortunately, the limelight will be thrown on him nonetheless.

He is billed as a wonder-kid and Manchester United’s need for a right-winger means there will be hopes he can fill that role.

Pellistri must be given time however, not only is he young and coming in to a new country but it is a new league and a tougher environment too.

Throwing him into the deep-end will do him more damage than good and United fans will have to bide their time.

