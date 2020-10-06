Jadon Sancho proved too costly for Manchester United on deadline day

It seems Manchester United have been busy briefing fans over why they lost out on their priority target Jadon Sancho after what was a disappointing transfer window.

Supporters were hoping for a busier and less messy summer but unfortunately, they’ve been let down by the board, particularly after missing out on the Borussia Dortmund star.

It was well known Sancho was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key target but ultimately the club scrambled to secure signings on the final day of the window.

Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore were all brought in, with the last four signed on deadline day and the last of them only arriving in January.

It’s certainly not a good look for United and fans’ unrest has grown, with many understanding why Solskjaer may feel let down once more.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils decided to end their pursuit of Sancho after they realised it would cost close to €250m because of Dortmund’s €120m price-tag plus the wage and agent fees.

This type of briefing tends to happen when the club misses out on a player but seems particularly strange with this case.

Besides the obvious lies in terms of the numbers and how they’ve been calculated, Manchester United always knew what Sancho was going to cost.

Therefore it doesn’t add up that they knew it all along but only decided on deadline day to walk away because of the figures involved and this comes after constantly briefing the media the sensational Englishman was still a target even after Dortmund’s deadline passed.

