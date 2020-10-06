Man United fans furious at club’s failings in transfer window

Manchester United fans have been left angry and disappointed by the club’s transfer dealings as the transfer window closed late last night.

The signings of Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani were confirmed yesterday, along with the arrival of two exciting teenagers, Amad Diallo Traoré and Facundo Pellistri and the departure of Chris Smalling to Roma.

However, this was not enough for the majority of fans, who felt that United needed to have invested much more heavily.

Asked on The United Peoples Person Facebook page to rate the window out of 10, one fan said:

‘On a score of 1-10: I’d say a 2. Van de Beek is a great buy but we were disgraceful in the way we continued to pursue Sancho, despite Dortmund not budging.

‘It was almost embarrassing to watch us at transfer windows. In the end, we once more waited till the final day and then went out and became desperate.

‘We NEEDED a right winger. That didn’t happen. We needed a defensive midfielder. That didn’t happen. We desperately need a central defender. That too didn’t happen.

‘In desperation we simply got players we never ever talked about earlier. Seems to be a trend with this club.’

Another fan said:

‘Shambolic! If those idiots knew how to negotiate, our club would have right now Erling Haland, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho.

‘They say that it’s not a football club any more but a business club; a bad business club, their inability in clearing the deadwood and their construction of a messy fee structure with an enormous wage bill says it all.’

Other comments included:

‘We haven’t strengthened anywhere near enough to be able to close the gap [with Man City and Liverpool] even slightly. All deals are opportunistic rather than the club actually making moves for the top targets.

‘The club is a laughing stock worldwide. Everyone knows we can’t negotiate and how inept our board is.’

‘What a joke of a club we’ve become.’

‘A football director is urgently required at Old Trafford.’

‘We have not addressed the core pain areas… The priority CB, RW and a striker… When you fail to fill up 2 out of 3, then you know you haven’t done your job.’

‘I never been more p—ed off. Everyone we signed could have been done at start and embedded into team. Missed out on top target in Sancho. Just embarrassing really.’

‘They have enough time for an entire transfer year but they don’t do anything until the transfer window is about to close then the board … starts to buy panic buy which indicates that the club doesn’t have proper plan for United’s future and they don’t do their job.

‘The fact we can’t get any signings done without it dragging out is embarrassing.’

‘Considering none of these players were Ole’s priority for the last 8 months it’s a sick joke on us the fans. Glazers and Woodward out, they are killing our glorious team.’

