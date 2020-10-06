Manchester United no longer interested in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United will reportedly not move for Watford star Ismaila Sarr after completing a late flurry of deals on deadline day.

Although Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho was the priority for the summer, the club failed to deliver Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who he wanted.

This meant United would search elsewhere for their right-wing dilemma and they ended up signing both Facundo Pellistri and Amad Traore, with the latter arriving in January.

The young duo can both play on the right-wing and so it makes sense Sarr is no longer being considered as a potential signing.

That obviously raises question marks over a potential move for Sancho in January or even next summer and so it’s likely the Red Devils have ended their interest permanently.

Solskjær believes Manchester United now have enough wingers. There is no sense that Manchester United will move for Ismaïla Sarr in the domestic transfer window

Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood are all capable of playing on the flanks as well so there’s cover in that regard as well.

It would be very much like those in charge of Manchester United to sign two young wingers for relatively cheap instead of bringing in the more expensive Sancho.

Unfortunately, Solskjaer will be forced to work with the circumstances he’s got and if he fails then it wouldn’t surprise anyone.

In fact, the majority of fans already feel there’s no manager out there who could truly work under the conditions the Glazers and Ed Woodward have in place.

