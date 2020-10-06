Manchester United star Jesse Lingard potentially on his way out

Manchester United’s transfer business may not quite be over with as reportedly there’s interest in Jesse Lingard despite the window closing.

The versatile Englishman is no longer a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and rumours have been going on over his future for a while now.

Previous reports claimed Lingard was searching for consistent first-team minutes having fallen into the shadows of the first-team.

The academy graduate found himself there after losing form for a long period of time, having initially been a Solskjaer favourite.

With Donny van de Beek signed this summer, Lingard may feel his time is up at Old Trafford and there is one club who are offering a way out.

Transfer window still open in Portugal and Porto showing interest in Jesse Lingard. Would be a season-long loan if it happens. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 6, 2020

Manchester United and Porto may have a good relationship at the moment after the recently completed transfer for Alex Telles.

Although negotiations probably went on for longer than fans may have liked, the Brazilian defender’s arrival seemed to have been done on good terms.

United would probably be open to a loan deal for Lingard, having offloaded some other unwanted stars abroad such as Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira.

The loan would be best for all parties involved but unfortunately, nothing is straightforward when it comes to those in charge at Old Trafford.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.