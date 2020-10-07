Axel Tuanzebe ready to challenge for first-team spot once more

Manchester United fans may finally get what they’ve wished for all along with Axel Tuanzebe reportedly being fit once more.

The young defender suffered from injuries all throughout the last season and was the main reason he failed to establish himself in the starting XI.

Tuanzebe has all the attributes needed to be a modern defender- he’s fast, strong and can play with the ball at his feet.

The academy graduate has high expectations on his shoulders but so far he’s failed to fulfil his potential.

The hope is that Tuanzebe doesn’t suffer from the same fate others did before him and can shrug off his injury problems to become a first-team star.

Axel Tuanzebe is back in full training and will compete for a place in #mufc’s defence after the international break #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 6, 2020

The international break has come at the perfect time for Tuanzebe in a sense as he can use it to train well and get his fitness back up.

With there being no pressure from domestic matches, he can hopefully avoid injuries in training and ensure he’s fully available for first-team action.

After the horrific 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, it’s pretty easy to argue the whole defence needs a shake-up.

Tuanzebe might need some time to be fully match-fit but it’d be good for everyone if he can start to challenge for a spot once more.

Although the majority of fans wanted to see a new centre-back at the club, the English centre-back has everything needed to fill that hole if he can realise his potential.

