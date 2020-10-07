Explained: The extent of Manchester United board’s failings this summer

Manchester United reportedly let down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more than fans may have realised, despite signing five players this summer.

Donny van de Beek, Amad Traore, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri were all brought in this transfer window but supporters are still left wondering what could’ve been.

In fact, the fact that supporters are even debating whether or not this summer was a good one is a testament to how disappointing it has been.

Solskjaer clearly wanted to make waves in the market but in the end, United were outspent by all their rivals and failed to impress.

In a summer where much was expected of the club, it’s safe to say they didn’t meet those expectations whatsoever.

According to ESPN, the club failed to sign a single one of Solskjaer’s key targets, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and one of Dayot Upamecano or Nathan Ake all named but none brought in.

The names mentioned are ones fans would’ve loved to see at Old Trafford, particularly the first three.

Failing in getting one of the targets may have been acceptable but to fail Solskjaer in every one of his demands is frankly amateurish.

It adds to Louis van Gaal‘s claims that he never got his targets signed and instead had to go for his sixth or even seventh choice.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.