Manchester United amateurish in Edinson Cavani signing

Manchester United’s awful decision making this transfer window has been obvious but there is one decision that may not have gotten as much attention as it should’ve.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be feeling disappointed despite bringing in five fresh faces this summer as the board failed to meet everyone’s expectations.

Of the five players signed, four were bought on deadline day, one of whom won’t join until the January transfer window.

It’s well known Solskjaer’s major targets were not successfully signed but the poor decision that went under the radar a little has to do with Edinson Cavani.

The former PSG man was brought in for free and while he brings with him experience and a good goalscoring record, there have been question marks.

Edinson Cavani will have to quarantine and will miss #mufc's game against Newcastle. He should be available to make his debut against PSG #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2020

The poor decision lies in not signing Cavani, who was a free agent all summer, earlier in the window.

Many may have recognised that but perhaps didn’t predict the consequences of that decision.

Not only did it mean Cavani couldn’t come into the squad, settle in and train in his new surroundings but it means he starts his career at Old Trafford already absent.

Surely those in charge would’ve known he’d need to quarantine after signing on so why wasn’t he signed earlier to avoid this mess?

It adds to the argument that Cavani was never really a target and was a panic buy, as feared by many fans.

