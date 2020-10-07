Manchester United made stupid decision in negotiations for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United were just one step away from securing Jadon Sancho’s signature but disastrously fumbled the deal according to Fabrizio Romano.

The talented Englishman was believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main target for the summer transfer window and fans were desperate to see him signed.

Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund stuck to their guns and Sancho didn’t complete a transfer but it wasn’t as simple or straightforward as that.

United ended up signing five players this window, four of them on deadline day, much to the shock of the fans.

Supporters wanted to see a swift execution of signings this summer but instead no key targets were signed and most of the business was done late.

Jadon Sancho was 'one step away' from joining #mufc at the end of July/start of August, but United changed the payment structure of the deal. United were convinced that Dortmund would accept a different deal before the deadline #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2020

Changing the structure of the payment when being just one step away makes absolutely no sense, particularly when there wasn’t anyone else the club was obviously chasing.

Sancho was the target of the summer and to fumble signing him only to bring in others who were not costly at all at the last second is shocking decision making.

To make matters worse, Manchester United were outspent by their rivals and their net spend is embarrassingly low for a club their size.

If Solskjaer still wants Sancho, the club will now have to compete with a host of European giants to get the deal done.

