99% of fans believe that Man United’s captain should be changed

The vast majority of Manchester United fans want Harry Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy after recent events.

Following his conviction for aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official in Mykonos, Greece this summer, Maguire has started the season in poor form and has been part of a defence that has let in 11 goals in three Premier League games.

Footage of his response to Anthony Martial’s sending off against Spurs, when he failed to support Marcus Rashford’s appeals that Erik Lamela should also have been sent off, has been widely criticised on social media.

Reports have also been circulating on social media that Bruno Fernandes launched a bitter attack on Maguire at half-time, accusing him of being unfit to wear the shirt. It was claimed that Fernandes had to be sent to sit with Martial away from the team and was substituted because he was too upset to play.

Whether or not the video footage was taken out of context or the dressing room rumour was true, fans would appear to have had enough.

Over 10,000 people voted on The Peoples Person Facebook poll, which asked who should be captain.

An overwhelming 8,862 (83%) voted for Bruno Fernandes, 1,022 (10%) for Marcus Rashford, 617 (6%) for Paul Pogba and just 114 (1%) for Maguire.

Comments included:

‘Bruno is right. Maguire doesn’t deserve the arm band. Given his recent performances, he doesn’t deserve to be in the starting XI.’

‘First of all it was mistake to make him captain in his first season, secondly it was disrespect to older players, thirdly he is not close to who a good defender should be, above all he is not a leader.’

‘Anybody in that team is a better captain than Maguire… Thats how bad he is. Literally anyone! But the obvious choice would be Bruno or if the club feel he’s not been there long enough, give it to Rashford or DDG.’

‘A captain is supposed to lead by example. Fernandes has only been here a short time but you can see that he cares and wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps on the pitch. Pogba is too wish washy, Rashford is just too young for that just now. Maguire should never have been signed in the first place.’

‘Maguire doesn’t deserve to be captain. He doesn’t fight on behalf of his team. He doesn’t organise things like a captain should. He isn’t the best defender in the team. He lacks the commanding authority of a captain. A captain is a man of stature, and unfortunately Maguire doesn’t possess it.’

Manchester United fans are among the most loyal in the world and any single one of the recent on- and off-field events would not cause such a drastically overwhelming vote to replace the captain. However, when taken as a whole, the situation is different.

It should also be said that the poll was run in the week following one of the worst defensive performances in the history of the club and as such, fans are angry.

However, the results of this vote are conclusive: the fans are adamant that something needs to change, with Bruno Fernandes being the overwhelming favourite to assume the responsibility of leading the side.

