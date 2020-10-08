Fabrizio Romano confirms Amad Diallo news amid imminent arrival

Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans an update on their latest signing Amad Traore Diallo.

The young winger won’t arrive at Old Trafford until January but supporters are excited nonetheless.

After all, because of how late the season began and how late the transfer window finished, the winter window is just around the corner.

United fans don’t know too much about Diallo but it’s clear to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did, splashing the cash on a player who has hardly had a lot of first-team minutes.

Nonetheless, there are huge expectations on the pacy attacker in terms of his potential and so supporters are keen to see him in action as soon as possible.

Amad Traoré Diallo has completed today his medicals as new Manchester United player. Work in progress for his passport – he'll arrive in January as reported on Deadline Day. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2020

There doesn’t seem to be any reason to believe Diallo will fail to complete his transfer and surely by the time January comes around, his energy will be needed.

The winter period is typically the busiest and by then the Manchester United squad will be fully tested in their mental and physical capacities.

Having a fresh face will be a boost, though it’s clear fans would’ve preferred signing Diallo immediately.

It’s believed United were observing him for quite some time so it is strange they waited until deadline day to secure his signature.

