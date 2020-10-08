Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s contract comments

Manchester United fans have not reacted too well to Paul Pogba’s most recent comments, with some even calling for him to be sold.

The French talent was asked for his thoughts on a move to Real Madrid and he admitted it was a dream of his.

In fairness to Pogba, he did insist he’s happy at United and wants to do his best to bring the club back to its former glory.

The former Juventus man also revealed how executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hadn’t made contact with him in regards to a new deal in what is essentially almost a repeat of the Ander Herrera fiasco.

The Spanish midfielder left the club to join PSG for free after not hearing anything from the Red Devils in regards to a new deal.

One fan wanted to make their feelings clear saying: “He’s not Utd’s star man.”

While another said: “Pogba is not the star man. How many games was he man of the match. Sell him.”

One supporter didn’t mince their words, saying: “Paul is good and has great skills. He adds great value to the team when in the mood of playing for our club but he can also be a good fraud star.”

Of course, Pogba shouldn’t have said anything in regards to Madrid but there has been an awful lot of fans who have taken his words in isolation.

The superb midfielder had made his infamous agent Mino Raiola finally admit publicly to a desire to stay and extend his contract.

However, it seems since Pogba made his intentions clear, he hasn’t heard anything from Manchester United since so it’s natural he may consider looking elsewhere for his future with just a year left to his deal.

