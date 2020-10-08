Manchester United fans react to Sergio Romero’s CL exclusion

Manchester United fans were not too pleased to see Sergio Romero was excluded from the first team’s Champions League squad, directing their concerns to the club.

The Argentine goalkeeper was said to be the subject of interest from Everton but those at Old Trafford were against the move.

It’s believed that had to do with the Toffees’ offer being a loan move and not a permanent transfer and so United rejected it.

Romero’s wife reacted by publicly publishing a rant online, which many fans found rather amusing yet saddening.

Many felt the experienced keeper had earned his right to whatever move he desired given his service to the club over the years.

Fans said the following:

“Romero, we the fans appreciate you and wish the club and manager gives you the respect that you deserve…”

“Feel bad for Romero, he had done nothing wrong yet he is surplus to requirement.”

“Screwed Romero over big time. Has been number 2 ever since he’s arrived, and hasn’t moaned or sulked and when called upon he’s done the business. We return the favour by treating him like crap.”

The good news is that it’s believed Romero may be on his way to the MLS whose window is still currently open.

The Russian and Portuguese windows are also still active but there hasn’t been any news of a potential transfer there.

David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant were all selected ahead of Romero for the Champions League qualification and it must be because he’s being moved on.

The likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo were also excluded, leaving fans to wonder whether they would be sold too.

