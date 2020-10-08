Manchester United had strange back-up plan to Alex Telles

Manchester United had a strange candidate lined up in case they failed to sign Alex Telles according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist previously claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had Sergio Reguilon as their first-choice but once it was clear he wasn’t an option, they moved on to the Brazilian defender.

The Spanish full-back moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead as they were happy to accept Real Madrid’s demands for a buy-back clause in comparison to United who refused it.

Solskjaer ended up successfully signing Telles but Romano teased fans with who the back-up to the back-up was.

Now that the window has closed, he decided to reveal just who the Red Devils had in mind and it is rather shocking.

The plan B for #mufc, if they had problems in the Alex Telles deal, was Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 7, 2020

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma back in January 2018 but it’s safe to say he hasn’t had as much as an impact as he may have liked.

Under Frank Lampard, he’s had even less of a role, only making appearances in the Carabao Cup which makes it even more strange why Manchester United would’ve been considering him.

The only potential reason is that Chelsea probably would’ve sold Emerson for cheap since he is considered surplus to requirements.

However, it’s a good thing United signed Telles because it otherwise would’ve been a deal fans wouldn’t have been pleased with.

