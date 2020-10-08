Paul Pogba dreams of Real Madrid as contract talks stall

Paul Pogba has not had any contact from Manchester United about extending his contract.

The 27-year-old seemed set to leave this summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus vying for his services, but the coronavirus crisis plunged football into financial uncertainty and the opportunity was lost.

This seemed to help Pogba settle down and he played a vital role in United’s charge up the Premier League table to clinch third place.

At that stage, reports suggested that he was happy with the direction of the club, his agent Mino Raiola was making conciliatory gestures to United and with two years left on his current contract (assuming the optional year is triggered), it seemed the perfect time to tempt the Frenchman into signing an extension.

However, speaking to RMC Sport via Sport Witness this week, Pogba said that the club had not approached him.

‘I’m at Manchester. A lot has been said, but I haven’t. I heard a lot of noise like I was going to leave and that I should go to this or that club. Today, I’m still in Manchester, and I’m fighting to bring the club back to the highest level.

‘I haven’t been told anything. I haven’t spoken with Ed Woodward. We haven’t spoken about a renewal. For now, I’m in Manchester and I’m especially thinking about coming back to the best of my ability.

Pogba was then asked about the idea of playing for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in the future.

‘Zidane? … Yes, every football player would like to play at Real Madrid. It may be a dream. It’s a dream for me, why not one day. As I said, I’m in Manchester and I love my club. I’m performing in Manchester, I’m enjoying myself and I want to do everything to put the club back where it deserves to be. I’ll give my all, just like my teammates’.

