Sergio Romero seeking move to Major League Soccer

Manchester United reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants to move to Major League Soccer in the USA, according to reports.

Romero finds himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following Dean Henderson’s return from loan at Sheffield United, but the club has refused to let him leave on a loan deal.

Everton were keen to bring Romero in as competition for the struggling Jordan Pickford, but United insisted on a transfer fee for the 33-year-old which caused the Toffees to look elsewhere and the transfer window passed without any deal being struck.

This led to Romero’s wife Eliana Guercio to make a heartfelt plea on Instagram to the club to let her husband leave.

As Argentina’s number one and just four games short of his 100th cap for his country, Romero needs regular football and finds himself trapped in obscurity at United.

However, the transfer window for MLS is still open and The Daily Mail reports that the Argentinian is hoping to secure a move across the Atlantic to continue his career.

‘Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is lining up a move to Major League Soccer after his hopes of joining Everton on deadline day were dashed,’ the outlet claims.

‘Romero, who has been at home in Argentina while his future is resolved, wants to make a fresh start in America where the transfer window is open until October 29.’

The club should certainly consider doing the honourable thing and releasing Romero from his contract. He has been a model professional throughout his time at United and never complained about playing second fiddle to David de Gea, even when the Spaniard’s form was at its worst.

