Manchester United fans sick of constant Eric Bailly injuries
Manchester United fans have lost their patience with Eric Bailly’s proneness to injuries after seeing him substituted off the field while featuring for his country.

Supporters have long felt the Ivorian is one of the better defenders at the club if not the best defender but unfortunately his career at Old Trafford has never seriously taken off.

Since arriving at United Bailly has had one injury problem after the other and that has stopped him from succesfully establishing himself in the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof meanwhile, who arrived just one season after the former Villareal man and was signed under the same manager in Jose Mourinho, has managed to make himself a key part of the defence.

This is despite the Swedish centre-back enduring spells of poor form as he struggled to adapt, yet he still finds himself regularly selected because he’s frequently available and rarely sufferes injury.

Bailly himself must be frustrated with his own injuries as well because it may ultimately cost him his career.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of his but if he continues to be unfit for selection then a new centre-back could easily arrive to take his place.

That new centre-back could be one of the kids from the academy such as Teden Mengi or it could be a signing such as RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

