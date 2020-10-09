Manchester United fans sick of constant Eric Bailly injuries

Manchester United fans have lost their patience with Eric Bailly’s proneness to injuries after seeing him substituted off the field while featuring for his country.

Supporters have long felt the Ivorian is one of the better defenders at the club if not the best defender but unfortunately his career at Old Trafford has never seriously taken off.

Since arriving at United Bailly has had one injury problem after the other and that has stopped him from succesfully establishing himself in the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof meanwhile, who arrived just one season after the former Villareal man and was signed under the same manager in Jose Mourinho, has managed to make himself a key part of the defence.

This is despite the Swedish centre-back enduring spells of poor form as he struggled to adapt, yet he still finds himself regularly selected because he’s frequently available and rarely sufferes injury.

News: It looks like Eric Bailly has picked up another injury whilst playing for Côte d'Ivoire against Belgium. This was really the time for him to prove himself but it just wasn't meant to be. pic.twitter.com/7xp8MPDzVn — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 8, 2020

Our main options at CB are so depressingly tragic man. Bailly is good enough but his bones are made of biscuits. Maguire has the mobility of a caravan. And Lindelof could probably lose an ariel duel with an oompa loompa. This is not a serious club — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) October 8, 2020

Water is wet, the sky is blue, and Eric Bailly has managed to injure himself again. When’s it gonna to end, Robbie. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 8, 2020

Eric Bailly injured I'm hearing….praise Woodward and the Glazer's. Fucking idiots! We could all see injuries coming a mile off but they still didn't invest where we needed it — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 8, 2020

Three certain things in life: • Death • Taxes • Eric Bailly getting injured — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) October 8, 2020

Eric Bailly looks to have picked up another injury on international duty for Ivory Coast. I really hope that’s not serious. He deserves a break. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 8, 2020

Bailly himself must be frustrated with his own injuries as well because it may ultimately cost him his career.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of his but if he continues to be unfit for selection then a new centre-back could easily arrive to take his place.

That new centre-back could be one of the kids from the academy such as Teden Mengi or it could be a signing such as RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

