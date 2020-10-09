Sources say angry Man United players ‘lost the plot’ against Tottenham Hotspur

Sources have been speaking about what went on in the Manchester United dressing room at half-time as the side crashed to a 6-1 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford last Sunday.

The Athletic claims to have ‘spent this week speaking to numerous sources close to the players and the club’s hierarchy’ who have detailed ‘how those in the dressing room erupted at the interval after conceding four first-half goals against Tottenham’.

‘The scene at half-time in the United dressing room after 45 minutes of disarray against Spurs was fractious in the extreme,’ reports Laurie Whitwell.

‘Arguments were said to have burst out in all directions as blame swirled for a shambolic display and embarrassing scoreline.

‘True to form, Bruno Fernandes was particularly vocal. But his substitution was tactical.

‘Suffice to say, Fernandes was not happy. “I don’t think anyone would be pleased getting taken off, because it looks to the world like it’s your fault,” says a source.’

Another of The Athletic’s sources claimed there was a lack of leadership on the pitch.

‘They lost the plot in their minds. There were no lieutenants on the field to grab people and too many struggling individually to save the collective. Who were the leaders on Sunday?’ the source said.

The players were also incensed about the performance of Spurs’ Erik Lamela, who fell to the ground after an alleged blow to the face from Anthonu Martial, who was red carded.

‘The players thought he was a disgrace … at half-time the United players all knew Lamela had faked it. They were angry.’

Despite the most humiliating of scorelines, the positive aspect of reports such as this is that the players do care, although the passion exhibited in the dressing room did not seem to express itself on the pitch in the second half.

