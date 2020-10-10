Agents say Man United had the Premier League’s worst transfer window

Manchester United made the two worst signings of the transfer window, according to a poll cast among football agents.

The Athletic sent an anonymous questionnaire with 15 questions to 18 football agents this week to gauge their opinions on Premier League clubs’ transfer business in the summer window.

One of the questions was ‘which was the worst deal of the window?’ to which 28% replied Edinson Cavani and 11% said Donny van de Beek. These were the two highest scores, with no other player scoring more than 6%.

Agents were reportedly scathing about United’s capture of 33-year-old Cavani.

‘Is that a good use of the budget? Are Man United going to do much in the time that he’s here? Chucking him into a squad like that seems pointless’ said one.

‘Timing, agents, age, wage, everything. It’s just, “How the f–k do we sell some shirts in a part of the world?”,’ said another.

The second choice of Donny van de Beek related to whether he should have been a priority for United, rather than whether or not he was a good player at a good price.

‘I don’t understand Van de Beek. He’s a good player but not what United needed,’ one agent was quoted as saying.

At the other end of the scale, the player voted the best signing of the window was Thiago Alcantara, who was snapped up by Liverpool from Bayern Munich after the Merseysiders reportedly ‘outmanoeuvred’ United to win his signature.

In fact, overall, the agents voted United as having the worst window of any club, with a 32% vote.

Comments included:

‘Jadon Sancho was a disaster.’

‘Not just based on who they signed but also because the players they wanted weren’t sorted early, or at all in some cases.’

‘Lacked top players in key areas.’

‘It highlighted the failings of the club, because they didn’t hit any of the targets that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted. As a big club, you have to be able to deliver in the market.’

