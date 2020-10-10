David Beckham leads the congratulations to Marcus Rashford, MBE

Congratulations and praise have been pouring in for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s honours list.

‘I’m incredibly honoured and humbled,’ Rashford said on his Instagram account.

‘As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22.

‘This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour.’

‘I would be doing my community, and the families I have met and spoken with, an injustice if I didn’t use this opportunity to respectfully urge the Prime Minister, who recommended me for this honour, to support our children during the October half-term with an extension of the voucher scheme, as the furlough scheme comes to an end and we face increased unemployment.

‘Another sticking plaster, but one that will give the parents of millions of children in the UK just one less thing to worry about.

‘Let’s stand together in saying that no children in the UK should be going to bed hungry.’

One of the first to congratulate Rashford was David Beckham, who responded ‘Congratulations mate keep being that leader.’

Jadon Sancho responded with heart and goat emojis.

Fans also flocked to social media to praise the young forward.

Comments included:

‘You are the epitome of how a football professional should prioritize humanity over anything. We love you!’

‘Marcus you score beautiful goals, have kind heart for Humanity, love kids what a lad!’

‘Marcus Rashford is a class act.’

‘[That] Marcus Rashford has been awarded MBE at the age of 22 is amazing.’

‘Marcus Rashford MBE. Inspirational.’

