Dayot Upamecano available for transfer next summer

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano will reportedly be available for relatively cheap, giving Manchester United hope of sealing a transfer.

The French talent would’ve been a fantastic addition to the squad this summer and it’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co considered making the move.

However, Upamecano ended up staying put and United didn’t end up signing a centre-back at all, instead bringing in two right wingers, a left-back, a central midfielder and a striker.

While that was disappointing to many supporters, it does leave room for Solskjaer to go back in for his key target.

However, signing the young defender won’t be easy as there many lining up to secure his valuable signature.

According to the Mirror, Upamecano has a new deal that means he can’t move anywhere until next summer but his release clause has dropped from £52m to £40m, though he will only join a Champions League playing side.

Of course, this would mean Manchester United have to ensure they qualify once again by securing a top-four spot or winning the Champions League or Europa League.

Given their poor start and how fans feel about the lack of reinforcements in key areas of the field, a top-four finish is not guaranteed.

