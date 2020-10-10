Facundo Pellistri ‘very emotional’ about joining Manchester United

New signing Facundo Pellistri says he would never have dreamed of playing for Manchester United.

Speaking to Channel 12 at Carrasco airport on his way to Manchester (via Football.uy), the 18-year-old could not contain his excitement.

‘It is incredible, just a little over a year after making my debut in the Primera [Uruguay’s Premier League],’ the flying winger said.

‘It was unimaginable to play in the first division with Peñarol and now to do it at Manchester United, I would never have dreamed of it and it is something very emotional for me and my family’.

The Uruguayan, who will be lining up for the Red Devils alongside his countryman Edinson Cavani, confessed that there had been a great deal of excitement over the move.

‘There was a lot of talk about the two offers and luckily they tried to leave me out as much as possible so as not to go crazy,’ he laughed.

‘First came Lyon and then Manchester and I am very happy with the opportunity.’

Despite Pellistri being only 18 years old, United have made it clear that he will immediately join the senior squad – for which he has been given the number 28 shirt – the same one worn by David Beckham when he first joined the senior side.

And the starlet cannot wait to start playing in the Premier League.

‘It’s a league that I always watch with my parents, watching the great teams, and you can’t imagine going to play there,’ he said.

‘Now that I have the chance to play there, I’m looking forward to starting that new adventure and seeing how the rhythm is and if it is as fast as they say.’

Pellistri also had a few words for his old club Peñarol, where he has progressed through every level of the academy since joining at the age of 11.

‘I am leaving with a great desire to return one day,’ he said.

