Man United fans wouldn’t swap Mason Greenwood for any player in the world

Most Manchester United fans would not swap Mason Greenwood for any player in the world, with many believing he has what it takes to be the world’s best player.

Greenwood is the world’s second most highly valued teenager, at €45 million (£40m) according to Transfermarkt. Ansu Fati is the most highly valued, at €80 million (£72m).

Fans were asked on The Peoples Person Facebook page how much they think Greenwood is really worth and whether they would swap him for any player in the world.

‘Greenwood is worthier than Fati who is surrounded by so many good players,’ replied one fan. ‘If Greenwood was playing with the Barca squad he would become a superstar or a world class player.’

‘To break it down for you, it means outside Barcelona, Mason is the most valued player in the rest of the world,’ observed another.

‘€130 million. He is already a Man Utd great with so much more potential,’ commented a third.

Other responses included:

‘Wouldn’t swap him for anyone, huge potential.’

‘I wouldn’t swap him for anyone right now. There are few players in football right now with the sheer finishing instinct Greenwood has, never mind someone who’s still under 20.’

‘I wouldn’t swap him for any dude. Mason is worth a fortune.’

‘I wouldn’t swap him for a young Messi.’

‘Greenwood has crazy potential… He needs the right coach to guide him through his journey… He’ll be world number one in no time.’

‘Wouldn’t swap him for anybody, the lad is going to become an absolute beast and being English he’ll most likely stay at United.’

‘He is priceless to the club now and in the future, if he keeps his mind focused, he can be better than Ronaldo and probably the best player the club has ever had – he’s that good.’

‘If Sancho is worth more than €100m then Greenwood is worth €100m as well.’

‘Greenwood is the best player in the world.’

Not a single respondent named any player that they would exchange for the United man.

Time will tell whether some of these bold predictions will come true, but there is certainly a star quality about Greenwood that suggests it would be very unwise to back against them.

