Manchester United told Ousmane Dembele available for January transfer

Manchester United may reportedly be able to secure the target they narrowly missed out on in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

The French talent was once regarded to be amongst the best youngsters in the world but injuries have taken their toll on his progress.

Many United fans were against purchasing Dembele because of his inability to be fit but some saw value in a loan deal as a temporary solution.

After all, the majority of supporters still maintain a desire to sign Jadon Sancho and so didn’t mind bringing someone in just for the season.

Dembele ended up staying in Spain despite reports claiming he came awfully close to completing a move to Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are not pleased with Dembele’s failure to complete a move to the Red Devils as it meant they couldn’t sign Memphis Depay.

In the wake of that, SportWitness report via Sport that the young winger will be available for €50m in January as he would have little time left on his deal.

It would be surprising to see Manchester United go for him, even at that price, simply because they’ve already invested in two right-wingers.

Facundo Pellistri has already joined up with his teammates at Carrington while Amad Diallo is expected to complete his transfer in January, leaving little room for Dembele or Sancho for that matter.

