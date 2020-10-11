Brilliant video shows potential Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles link-up

Manchester United fans are certainly excited to see their new signings in action, with Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles considered the most high profile.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also brought in Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, though the last of the three won’t arrive until January.

Cavani’s goalscoring record and experience are things supporters are hoping to see plenty of this season while Telles’ attacking productivity is another aspect they’re looking forward to.

The two combining may be key to United enjoying a successful campaign and one fan has taken it on himself to show how that might work.

Cavani is expected to feature as a lone striker while Telles as a marauding left-back so the two should be linking up plenty.

Cavani x Telles 🇺🇾🇧🇷 – United connection pic.twitter.com/7sZZ8ZoS5n — Mack (@MacckkUTD) October 10, 2020

As exciting as the video is, Cavani is not expected to start too often as Anthony Martial is the club’s first-choice striker.

However, that can obviously change if the talented Uruguayan performs well enough to knock the French forward off his perch.

Martial now has a worthy competitor for his role and the hope is it will bring the best out of all those involved.

Cavani has plenty he can pass down to the former AS Monaco man and so it will be exciting to see how it all unfolds.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.