Charlie McNeill and Marc Jurado both score on their Man United U18 debut

Manchester United’s new signings Marc Jurado and Charlie McNeil celebrated their debuts for the Under 18’s by scoring the goals in a 2-1 victory over West Brom yesterday.

Both players were considered major transfer coups at Under 18 level for United this summer and evidence so far suggests that the hype is justified.

17-year-old striker McNeill joined the Reds from Man City after scoring an incredible 600 goals for City’s academy sides.

Sixteen-year-old right-back Jurado has been with Barcelona since he was seven and was considered one of their finest academy stars. However, he refused several contract offers from the club worth up to €300,000 per year after having been courted by the Red Devils.

Both players took to social media to post videos of their goals.

McNeill said ‘Delighted to make my debut today vs West Brom. Even happier to get on the scoresheet and to also get the win!’

Jurado posted footage of his goal on Instagram, commenting ‘happy to make my debut with this t-shirt against West Brom and always it’s a pleasure score a goal. Good things are coming👹’ to which McNeill replied ‘Vamos!’

United may have had an underwhelming transfer window at senior level, but nobody could question their investment at Under-18 level, where they have recruited an entire eleven of the world’s top young talent this summer.

