Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan praise Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United fans may not have known who Facundo Pellistri was before he joined the club but it appears many Uruguayans do.

The young winger joined from Peñarol during the summer transfer window, sealing his move dramatically on deadline day.

United supporters may have been hoping to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for the right-wing position but instead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invested in two young wingers.

Amad Diallo was the other signing but he arrives in January, giving Pellistri a chance to make a mark quickly before that happens.

Edinson Cavani and former Red Devil Diego Forlan have both had plenty to say about the 18-year-old which should excite fans.

Cavani: "Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game. He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 11, 2020

Forlán: "Hi United fans! Hope you are doing well. I miss you very much. I just want to welcome Facundo and Edinson, two good guys and great professionals. I wish them the best. Take care of you!"pic.twitter.com/43SqBGJOPs — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) October 11, 2020

Naturally, Pellistri will need time to adjust to his new surroundings and so patience must be the priority amongst supporters.

It isn’t his fault the Manchester United board failed to deliver on Sancho and so expectations should be kept at a minimum.

Pellistri though does arrive with a tonne of potential and the right-wing spot is up for grabs so he does have room to grow in.

Mason Greenwood has been the main man for that position but it isn’t his natural role and many expect him to eventually be moved up to the striker position.

