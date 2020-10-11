Ryan Giggs could be next Man United manager, says Mark Hughes

Manchester United legend Mark Hughes says that Ryan Giggs will be considered as the club’s next manager.

Whilst rumours intensify in the press about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s potential replacement with former Spurs man Mauricio Pochettino, Hughes believes there may be a dark horse in the race.

Giggs enjoyed a brief spell as caretaker manager in 2014 when David Moyes was sacked and also served as Louis van Gaal’s assistant in the following two seasons.

‘Obviously he was mentored by Sir Alex for many years and in later years he was able to work alongside him,’ Hughes told BBC Sport.

‘He then worked very closely with Van Gaal for a couple of years, which I felt was a good decision by him and the club.

‘I thought that was with a view to him taking over the role when Van Gaal left. It wasn’t to be, they made the decision to go for a bigger name in terms of management – Mourinho.

‘I think that was pushed maybe a little bit because of the appointment at Manchester City of Guardiola. Maybe they felt they needed like for like, which probably affected Ryan’s chances.’

But Hughes believes that following an impressive spell as manager of Wales, in which he has won 11 games, drawn three and lost eight, Giggs could now be ready to take the helm at Old Trafford should Solskjaer leave.

‘When we qualified for the European Championship against Hungary, I was there and I thought Wales on the night were excellent,’ he mused.

‘You started to see what Ryan was trying to do with the team, following Cookie [Chris Coleman], and I think he has grown into the role.

‘Ryan is in a good place in his management career. He is on an upward trend.

‘He is probably more likely to get an opportunity at Manchester United than he was when Van Gaal left.

‘If he goes to the European Championship and does well, then there’s no reason why he won’t be in the frame.’

