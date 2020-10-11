Shocking: Paul Pogba losing incisive edge to his game

Manchester United fans have been concerned with Paul Pogba’s form of late and the stats suggest there’s a reason for their worry.

While the French talent’s lack of good performances can be explained by the lack of a proper pre-season and the fact he only recently recovered from Covid-19, supporters have never felt they’ve consistently seen the best of him.

In fact after Pogba, once again, admitted playing for Real Madrid is the dream, some fans felt he should just be moved on.

The former Juventus man is now 27 years old and has just a year left on his deal, having returned to Manchester United four years ago.

Some feel if after all this time the club is still trying to ‘unlock’ Pogba then perhaps there’s something seriously wrong.

Interesting — Paul Pogba's Incisive Pass¹ Attempts since 2016: 2016/17: 6.19 per 90 (49.4%) 2017/18: 4.21 per 90 (45.3%) 2018/19: 3.51 per 90 (47.7%) 2019/20: 2.74 per 90 (55.0%) Pogba has been attempting less each season since he arrived. _______________ ¹ a.k.a. ‘killer pass’ pic.twitter.com/LeNxZUcU80 — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 10, 2020

The obvious reason for the decline is the fact Pogba has been playing deeper but it doesn’t fully explain it all.

After all, the academy graduate played in a pivot under Jose Mourinho as well and as indicated above, he was still putting in decent numbers.

Pogba probably hasn’t benefitted from being at Manchester United during their most turbulent period in recent history.

His role constantly changing arguably doesn’t help either but whenever he joins his international teammates, he turns into a world-beater once more.

