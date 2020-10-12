Man United players sparkle on international duty

Manchester United players were among the leading lights in yesterday’s Nations League international fixtures.

Marcus Rashford celebrated his MBE award with an impressive display for England and coolly slotted away a penalty as the Three Lions overcame the world’s highest ranked team, Belgium, 2-1 at Wembley.

Harry Maguire had a quietly efficient game in a three-man back line for England, keeping a clean sheet, and David de Gea also kept another clean sheet for Spain in their 1-0 win over Switzerland on Saturday.

Paul Pogba was arguably France’s top performer in a strong looking side that played out a high-quality 0-0 draw with European Champions Portugal, for whom Bruno Fernandes acquitted himself well in an uncustomary role on the left side of midfield.

Pogba looked a different player from the one who has been struggling for form at United so far this season and nearly stole the three points with a towering header at the death that scraped by the wrong side of Rui Patricio’s goalpost.

Anthony Martial came on for the last 17 minutes of the fixture and looked lively but was unable to find a breakthrough against a well-drilled Portugal defence.

Scotland took another step toward qualification for Euro 2020 and extended their unbeaten run to seven games with Scott McTominay instrumental in a 1-0 win over Slovakia. McTominay’s first half defensive recovery prevented what would almost inevitably have been a Slovakian goal.

Dan James also played 77 minutes in Wales’ drab 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, with Dylan Levitt, currently on loan at First Division side Charlton Athletic, getting 23 minutes under his belt as well.

New signing Alex Telles also played the last 13 minutes of Brazil’s 5-0 crushing of Bolivia on Saturday to cap what has been a remarkable week for the former FC Porto man, and Victor Lindelof played all 90 minutes of Sweden’s 2-1 defeat by Croatia.

