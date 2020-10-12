Man United’s new FIFA 21 rankings include one huge howler

It’s that time of year when everyone gets to argue about the new FIFA player ratings and what is and isn’t justified. But how, in particular, have United players fared in the new game?

In goal, David de Gea has taken a knock, being reduced by three points from 89 to 86. He still has a big lead over rival Dean Henderson, who has increased from 75 to 80, but the gap has closed from 14 points to just five.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a bump up of four points from 79 to 83, putting him ahead of Harry Maguire (82), Luke Shaw (81), Victor Lindelof (80) and Eric Bailly (79). But United’s top rated defender is new signing Alex Telles, who has a rating of 84. Th rest of United’s defenders are all ranked 75 or under.

Bruno Fernandes is now United’s highest rated midfielder on 87 points, a bump up of two on last term. This puts him ahead of Paul Pogba, who now stands at 86, two points lower than in FIFA 20.

Donny van de Beek is up two points to 83, Fred up two to 81 and Nemanja Matic down one to 80. Scott McTominay is up from 77 to 79.

Jesse Lingard has crashed from 82 points in FIFA 20 to just 77 in FIFA 21. Juan Mata drops from 82 to 79.

On the forward line, United’s star in FIFA is Marcus Rashford, who is on 85, two points up from last season. Anthony Martial is close behind on 84, an increase of one and the same as Edinson Cavani, who is down four from 88.

Odion Ighalo is on 77, no change from FIFA 20.

But one of the most questionable ratings of the entire game must be that of Mason Greenwood. Whilst the 19-year-old sees a huge rise from 67 to 77 points, many will argue that’s still way too low. That puts him on the same as Dan James – inexplicably up from 72 points.

Greenwood on the same level as James, Ighalo and Lingard? Come on, EA Sports.

The full list of this season’s ratings can be found here and last season’s, here.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.