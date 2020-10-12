Manchester United fans furious with Ed Woodward and the Glazers

Manchester United fans have not forgotten their anger towards the Glazer family and executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, despite the current international break.

The embarrassing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur combined with the lack of marquee signings has seen that anger rise to an all-time high.

Supporters are seeing through the constant lies they’re being fed and the 6-1 loss to Spurs was almost like the wakeup call.

United have started the season poorly and although only three matches have been played, there’s already a tremendous pressure on all those involved.

That pressure has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position questioned and whispers already surfacing over a new manager.

Since the Glazers walked through the door .the whole club culture and structure and foundations have been ruined by the Glazers Woodward and the board. . The club is chaos. . And they are the course of everything that is wrong at @ManUtd #GlazersOut #GlazersOutWoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/P2Vtv3b4IX — United fan (@united4changw) October 11, 2020

And Ed's reportedly "brave" enough to sack Ole… We want YOU sacked, Ed! YOOOOOUUU pic.twitter.com/WkAl1uhCEL — United We Fall 😔 (@ManUnitedCat) October 11, 2020

The Peoples Person’s fans on Facebook also had this to say:

One fan said: “It’s going to be another manager bites the dust due to Woodward’s inability to negotiate transfers.”

Another said: “Ole doesn’t have the support of the board.”

Lastly: “We’ve had plenty of managers and all have failed. The only thing that has stayed the same is the board.”

Solskjaer isn’t blameless for all that’s gone wrong but there’s the feeling that he’s only a small cog in the chaotic machine.

Any manager would struggle to perform in the system set up at Manchester United and that’s evidenced by the people who preceded the legendary Norwegian.

Solskjaer taking the blame now would only distract away from the bigger picture and the cycle that’s been repeating itself since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement will start once more.

Mauricio Pochettino has been the name doing the rounds and he will likely be targetted should the former striker get the sack.

