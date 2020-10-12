Manchester United preparing for worst-case scenario

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for the worst-case scenario in regards to Paul Pogba potentially departing.

The French superstar’s contract runs out soon and there doesn’t seem to be any movement in terms of extending it.

Pogba finally had his agent Mino Raiola publicly say his desire was to renew his deal but nothing came of it as United got distracted with the summer transfer window.

It appears the club’s lack of movement has angered both player and agent as the former Juventus man recently admitted once again that his desire is to play for Real Madrid (though he did insist he’s happy at Old Trafford).

Nonetheless, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t seem too confident as he is preparing for everything and is keen on Renne’s Eduardo Camavinga.

According to SportWitness via AS report the Red Devils have put in place the foundations to sign Camavinga should Pogba depart and they represent a serious threat to Real Madrid’s desire to sign him.

The young midfielder is being chased by many of Europe’s giants so it will be tough to sign him despite his contract running out in 2022.

Camavinga is said to have rejected a renewal with Rennes so it shouldn’t take a world-record fee to secure his signature.

