Manchester United spent far too much time on signing Amad Diallo

Manchester United fans may become concerned after what Atlanta’s president revealed in regards to the process it took to secure Amad Diallo.

The young winger was signed on deadline day though he only arrives in January after some passport issues that needed to be resolved.

Supporters are rightfully excited to see their new man in action and although there were question marks over the fee involved, many are willing to wait and see what he has to offer.

Jadon Sancho was the club’s main target for the right-wing position but both Diallo and Facundo Pellistri were brought in instead.

Of course, they won’t be direct replacements in terms of like for like talent but fans are impatiently waiting to see what their potential could be.

Antonio Percassi (Atalanta president): "The negotiations [for Amad Diallo] lasted almost a year and you can feel how they [#mufc] work, how they manage enormous dimensions." #mulive [l’eco di bergamo] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 12, 2020

Antonio Percassi’s statement adds to the long narrative of how weird, disorganised and long negotiations tend to be with Manchester United.

He’s not the first person to hint at how those in charge at Old Trafford do business and it’s one of the main reasons fans were disappointed with the transfer window.

There were high hopes but instead, United were outspent by many Premier League clubs and signed four of their five targets on deadline day.

