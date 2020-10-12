Photo: Facundo Pellistri finally picture in Manchester United kit

Manchester United fans are plenty excited to see their new signing Facundo Pellistri in action and it seems he’s equally thrilled to be at the club.

The young winger arrived from Peñarol on deadline day as a relative unknown but supporters are looking forward to his debut nonetheless.

Pellistri comes with a host of recommendations and praise, appearing to fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer policy perfectly.

There are question marks over whether he’s ready for the first-team right away but supporters are willing to give him a chance to shine.

Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard have all played in the right-wing spot over various periods but it certainly is a position Pellistri can make his own.

Facundo Pellistri: A baby faced 18 year old signing for #mufc. Where have we heard that before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7qQn8tWsnI — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 12, 2020

Pellistri is now in a new country, new league and a new club so naturally, he will have to adapt before fans can see his best.

Of course, supporters would absolutely love it if he adjusts the same way as Bruno Fernandes did last season but there are no major expectations on him.

Pellistri will have a direct competitor in another deadline day signing in Amad Diallo but he has until January to make his mark.

The Atlanta star couldn’t move during the summer transfer window due to passport issues but that should be resolved by the winter window.

