Sergio Romero an outcast as Man United shoot themselves in the foot

Sergio Romero is now training away from Carrington after his deadline day loan move to Everton was refused by United.

Relations between player, manager and club have completely broken down in the last few months, leading to the point where his wife Eliana Guercio was on Instagram on deadline day begging United to let him leave.

‘The circumstances around Romero have been fractious since Solskjaer selected David de Gea for the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals and were compounded when the club neglected to tell the Argentina international that Dean Henderson was returning from his loan spell at Sheffield United to compete for the No 1 spot,’ writes The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

‘Romero’s annoyance was underlined when he was omitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Champions League squad last week and The Athletic understands the decision was not communicated to the goalkeeper in advance.

‘Lee Grant was included as United’s third choice for the position.’

The Athletic confirms that a deadline day loan move to Everton, in which the Toffees would have paid 100% of his wages and offered a £2 million fee, was refused by United.

United clearly want to sell the player, who has just one year left on his contract. Ornstein claims that they were demanding a minimum of £8 million for the player ‘even though he is surplus to requirements’.

‘Romero is understood to believe Everton’s bid was fair and appealing as a chance to challenge their No 1 Jordan Pickford,’ Ornstein continues.

‘Instead, Everton signed Robin Olsen on loan from Roma on deadline day and there are suspicions United were reluctant to strengthen a side who have started the Premier League season with four wins from four.

‘Romero could yet move to MLS, with the transfer window in the US not closing until October 29 and a number of clubs understood to be interested.’

The stupidity of United’s position is that even if they are now able to sell Romero to an MLS club for £8 million – the best case scenario – they will probably be worse off than if they had accepted Everton’s loan offer.

Everton’s offer of the £2 million fee plus paying 100% of his £100,000 per week wages would have put £7 million in United’s coffers and still afforded them the chance to sell the keeper next summer by triggering the one-year extension in his contract. Any fee over £1 million at that point would have seen them better off and the player would have been given his wish to move to Everton.

If an MLS move does not materialise before the 29th, United will simply be £7 million out of pocket.

Dumb and dumber strike again.

