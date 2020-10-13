Manchester United fans denounce Paul Scholes’ attack on Anthony Martial

Manchester United fans were not appreciative of Paul Scholes’ comments on Anthony Martial and took to social media to prove why he’s wrong.

The club legend strangely attacked the talented Frenchman, insisting he had ‘conned’ everyone into believing he was a striker when he’s apparently not.

Scholes claimed United needed a striker this season in the shape of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, stating that Jadon Sancho was not needed.

Martial hasn’t started the campaign awfully well but in truth, no one in the squad has as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been poor throughout.

For some reason, Scholes had a bone to pick with the former AS Monaco man but it was clear to fans that he was being awfully contradictory.

These two statements were made just two months apart. Scholes is saying he was ‘conned’ when he made the first statement. Since then, Martial's played just four games for United despite the 47-game sample before that upon which Scholes made his initial statement. pic.twitter.com/P8rG2jjWwy — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 13, 2020

Between these two quotes by Scholes, Martial has played 206 minutes of football. pic.twitter.com/WS0UgEDgWc — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) October 13, 2020

Scholes was certainly remarkable as a player and had plenty to offer on the pitch but since retiring, it’s safe to say he’s not had the same effect as a pundit.

The supremely talented former midfielder isn’t the only one with many fans getting rather sick of the Class of 92 speaking out on the club.

Their comments tend to lack analysis and are almost always negative, not to mention the strange timing of Scholes’ words in particular.

Martial was Manchester United’s top goalscorer last season and was the players’ player of the year, such were his contributions as a striker.

