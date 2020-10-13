Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has options as Edinson Cavani ruled out

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani will not be available for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle because of COVID quarantine restrictions.

It had been hoped that Cavani would be exempted from the ruling, having already tested positive for COVID-19 following a holiday with former Paris Saint-Germain team-mates in Ibiza, a trip that also saw Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos also contract the virus.

However, a statement on United’s official website today confirmed that he will still be in quarantine but that ‘the Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, if deemed fit and ready for action.’

That match takes place a week today on Tuesday 20th.

With Anthony Martial also missing the game as he serves the first of a three-match suspension, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make as to who will lead the line against Steve Bruce’s men.

Marcus Rashford could move across with Dan James taking his place on the left, or Mason Greenwood could move in from the right, to be replaced also by James, by Juan Mata, who was man of the match in United’s Carabao Cup triumph over Brighton, or by Jesse Lingard.

New signing Facundo Pellistri is also an option on the right wing, although it would be quite a gamble to throw him straight in to the starting line-up.

Alternatively, Solskjaer might put his faith in a like-for-like replacement in Odion Ighalo, with Rashford and Greenwood keeping their positions on the flanks.

