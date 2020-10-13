Paul Pogba: What Manchester United fans really think

Most Manchester United fans are convinced the club should sell Paul Pogba.

The Peoples Person Facebook page posed a question to supporters about current reports suggesting that Rennes’ teenage prodigy Eduardo Camavinga could be brought in to replace Pogba if the World Cup winner were to leave in the summer.

One fan received 60 likes for the comment ‘I can’t wait for Pogba to be gone. As good as he can be, he will never be that good for United. Can’t remember a performance where he has really dug his heels in and played to his full ability.’

Other anti-Pogba comments included:

‘Should have got rid of Pogba in this window, all he does is jog around and tries to look busy, he slows the pace of the ball down, he’s got less than a year left on contract and he’s gonna end up going next year for nothing.’

‘I would take Ball Boy from the Beano over Pogba, there’s no doubt he has ability, but a terrible professional, a poison if I am being serious.’

‘I’d have Fred West at Old Trafford if it meant getting rid of Pogba.’

‘Let’s be honest – we’d take the cleaning lady over Pogba – and she’d put more effort in.’

‘Rather have Djemba Djemba back. Easily one of the worst players to wear the shirt.’

‘Yes useless, overpaid, over hyped Pogba needs to go in my opinion – should never have signed him.’

‘Get rid of the virus, if you can find a buyer that wants bang average attitude and below average performances at way above average wages.’

‘The fact is that Pogba is not a United player anymore, forget the fact that he plays for United.’

Fans are certainly fired up about the 27-year-old again after his recent lacklustre performances and comments about dreaming of playing for Real Madrid.

However, a couple of brave fans argued that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not doing him any favours by playing him in a deep right-sided midfield role when his skills are all built around the attacking left third of the pitch.

‘Actually our current coach and former coach didn’t know how to play Pogba, they [have] failed [to provide the right] combination and so they are killing the man’s talent, United just needs a new coach, then you will see the actual Pogba.’

‘Play Pogba in his favourite role and see him flourish … Pogba is not a CDM, Pogba is a CAM and that is Bruno’s position … Pogba is and will always be Man United’s best player, just play him [in the right position] and see his best.’

