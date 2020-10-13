Paul Pogba’s teammates respond to Real Madrid flirtation

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was in the spotlight for the media following his comments on Real Madrid.

The French superstar publicly admitted that playing for the Spanish champions would be a dream come true.

It’s now the second time Pogba talked about Madrid so openly and fans are certainly sick of hearing about it.

In fairness to the World Cup winner, he did reveal United haven’t offered him a new deal and did state his desire to fight for his current club.

Perhaps the former Juventus man was trying to scare those at Old Trafford into action but it still rubbed off supporters the wrong way but apparently not his colleagues.

According to Manchester Evening News, Pogba’s teammates don’t think of him any less for openly flirting with Madrid and instead they still support him, believing he’s the Red Devils’ best player at the moment.

Nowadays footballers flirt with other clubs regularly so it makes sense those in the dressing room wouldn’t think anything of it.

There could be a ‘the boy who cried wolf’ scenario developing too since this isn’t the first time it’s seemed as though Pogba would depart.

Time will tell what will happen with Pogba but for the time being his gamble has paid off a little as he’s said what he wanted with little to no consequences.

