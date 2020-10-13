Shocking statistic shows how poor Manchester United are vs ‘small’ teams

Manchester United fans are probably dreading the upcoming fixture vs Newcastle after the embarrassing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the last round of matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his undefeated run vs Jose Mourinho come to a shocking end when his side were destroyed 6-1.

United supporters were incredibly disgusted with the performance as there was hardly any fight or passion from the players.

The international break has given fans time to lick their wounds and the clash vs Newcastle represents the perfect opportunity for putting things right.

However, the Red Devils’ record vs teams outside of the ‘Big Six’ is abysmal and there’s just as much chance Solskjaer’s men will drop points as there is in winning.

Manchester United's record vs non ‘big 6’ opposition since 2019 (all competitions): 34 games 17 won (67-point pace) 9 drawn 8 lost 60 goals scored (1.76 per game) 33 goals conceded (0.97 per game) Our game vs Newcastle is huge. pic.twitter.com/jqXfbdTnU4 — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 12, 2020

Manchester United’s performances vs the so-called smaller sides is essentially what cost them last season.

Solskjaer did well to lead the team to a third-place finish but ultimately there’s still the feeling they could’ve done better.

Had United won more points vs the teams below them, they may have been involved in a title challenge or at the very least have finished second.

An emphatic win vs Newcastle would help a little in terms of forgetting the defeat to Crystal Palace and the narrow victory over Brighton & Hove Albion this campaign.

This summer’s transfer window has been one of the strangest in living memory. So cast your mind back to less stressful days and test your knowledge of past United arrivals and departures in our quiz below.