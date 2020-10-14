Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has opened up on the rumoured row between Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United were embarrassed by Jose Mourinho’s men 6-1 at Old Trafford just before the international break.

During that heavy loss, Bruno was taken off at half-time as Solskjaer brought on Scott McTominay and Fred.

It was then rumoured that the Portuguese magician wasn’t just subtituted for tactical reasons but also because he clashed with the legendary Norwegian.

Subsequently more reports came out claiming Bruno no longer believes in Solskjaer or his project but Romano has cleared the air.

‌ ‌ Rumours of a falling out between Ole & Bruno have been quickly dismissed by @FabrizioRomano on the Here We Go podcast, saying "it is absolutely false" 🔥 ‌ ‌ Why do the media come up with this nonsense 😐🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8c6ZsOqDYZ ‌ ‌ — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 14, 2020

What’s interesting is that Bruno’s rant towards his teammates wasn’t denied, with a few journalists agreeing that he didn’t fight with Solskjaer but not clearing up whether his teammates were safe or not from his wrath.

In truth, it’s what makes sense, it’s not out of character for the former Sporting Lisbon captain to have yelled but there’s no way he would’ve attacked his manager and survived.

It’s also not something any player would logically do, particularly in front of everyone and where anyone outside of the club could’ve heard what was going on.

Hopefully, the United players are fired up from Bruno’s rant as fans are desperate to see them pick up some wins, starting with Newcastle United.

