Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has opened up on the rumoured row between Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United were embarrassed by Jose Mourinho’s men 6-1 at Old Trafford just before the international break.
During that heavy loss, Bruno was taken off at half-time as Solskjaer brought on Scott McTominay and Fred.
It was then rumoured that the Portuguese magician wasn’t just subtituted for tactical reasons but also because he clashed with the legendary Norwegian.
Subsequently more reports came out claiming Bruno no longer believes in Solskjaer or his project but Romano has cleared the air.
What’s interesting is that Bruno’s rant towards his teammates wasn’t denied, with a few journalists agreeing that he didn’t fight with Solskjaer but not clearing up whether his teammates were safe or not from his wrath.
In truth, it’s what makes sense, it’s not out of character for the former Sporting Lisbon captain to have yelled but there’s no way he would’ve attacked his manager and survived.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United's plans for Diogo Dalot in light of his loan move to AC Milan. The Portuguese defender sealed a season ...
Manchester United have reportedly turned their attentions to Sevilla's Jules Kounde for defensive reinforcement despite the summer transfer window jus...
Manchester United fans are plenty excited to see their new signing Facundo Pellistri in action and it seems he's equally thrilled to be at the club. T...
It’s also not something any player would logically do, particularly in front of everyone and where anyone outside of the club could’ve heard what was going on.
Hopefully, the United players are fired up from Bruno’s rant as fans are desperate to see them pick up some wins, starting with Newcastle United.