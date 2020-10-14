Fabrizio Romano reveals Diogo Dalot was a wanted man this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s plans for Diogo Dalot in light of his loan move to AC Milan.

The Portuguese defender sealed a season long loan to the Italian giants after rumours claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not see a future for him at the club.

Dalot hasn’t featured an awful lot under the legendary Norwegian but that largely has had to do with his host of injuries.

One of Solskjaer’s first signings was a right-back in the shape of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and that instantly set question marks over the former Porto man’s future.

Romano though has cleared the air and revealed the former Molde man’s plans, insisting Dalot still has a future at Old Trafford.

Carlo Ancelotti loves Diogo Dalot and was convinced he was perfect for Everton. #mufc decided to loan to AC Milan as they see Everton as a rival this season. United are convinced that Dalot is an important player for the future #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 14, 2020

AC Milan wanted to offer €20m for a buy option for Diogo Dalot, but #mufc refused as they believe the player is more important than that #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 14, 2020

If true, then it makes sense that Dalot was sent on loan as he desperately needs regular first-team football to develop.

With Wan-Bissaka such a solid option in the right-back spot, it’s unlikely the versatile defender would have gotten enough minutes to improve his game.

Brandon Williams seems to be the player to provide cover for the talented Englishman this season and that may be the better choice.

The young full-back is still at a stage in his career where occassional appearances would be ok in comparison to Dalot who needs the consistent starts.

